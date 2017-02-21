Jefferson man arrested after domestic assault

Wayne Little mug shot (Photo: WCSH)

JEFFERSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A Jefferson man is in jail after a domestic assault that included strangulation. Lieutenant Michael Murphy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were sent to a residence in Jefferson over the weekend for a call of a domestic disturbance. He says, the suspect, 27 year old Wayne Little fled the home shortly before they arrived and after an extensive police canine track they believe he was picked up by a motorist. Litlte turned himself in Tuesday and has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Domestic Violence, Criminal Threatening and Obstructing the Report of a Crime. He is currently being held at the Two Bridges Regional Jail without bail pending a court appearance.

