A Nor'Easter is in fact on the way to Maine and New Hampshire. It'll arrive Thursday morning and stick around through Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER STORM WATCHES out ahead of the system.

Tomorrow we'll see clouds increasing though the morning. By late morning or early afternoon most of us will see snow. Looking like it'll quickly changeover to rain at the coast, because of this, snowfall amounts will be much less there. the snowfall totals will quickly increase as you head away from the coast.

Snow will continue through the day. The drive home from work Thursday will likely be slick.

Precipitation will become heaviest overnight. Could see an inch or two an hour at times. Winds will be gusty too, with gusts as high as 50 mph possible, especially at the coast. Some power outages could occur because of the wind gusts or because of the heavy wet snow. There will be lots of blowing and drifting snow too.

Looks like we all transition to snow overnight into Friday morning. The morning commute will likely be messy with cancelations and delays possible. Snow will wrap up by mid/late morning Friday.

This is what I'm thinking for totals. The coast will have less because of the changeover to rain, while mountains and higher elevations stay all snow and get huge amounts.

All subject to change of course. We'll have another update at noon then Keith is in tonight with the latest information. If you have any questions about the storm, please post them here and I'll try to get to you.

Stay safe!

Jess

