Jewel thief on the run after breaking into kohl's in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A suspect is on the run after breaking into Kohl’s in Westbrook and stealing a large amount of jewelry. The Westbrook Police Department is investigating a Burglary that occurred at Kohl’s in Westbrook on On March 17, 2017, at approximately 4:30 A.M. a single suspect broke into Kohl’s and fled with a large amount of jewelry, according to police.

Surveillance footage inside the business captured images of the suspect and images of a possibly related vehicle described as a white four-door sedan.

The Westbrook Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying either the vehicle or suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644 or can call the anonymous tip line at 207-591-8117.

