Jimmy G isn't being traded after all

Let's all do a collective sigh of relief together.

For a second time, Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram sent fans into a frenzy with a post Friday morning, which has since been deleted.

It was a picture of him after this year's Super Bowl win, with the caption, "So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston."

Obviously, Pats Nation began to panic.

When I read that Jimmy Garoppolo instagram post. pic.twitter.com/UzQnpZ9TDH — Keenan (@thegeekkeenan) March 10, 2017

Went on Instagram to see jimmy garoppolo announcing his being traded and have never been so sad #rip #help — Kiley (@kileycronin) March 10, 2017

Don Yee, Garoppolo's agent, confirmed to NBC Boston in an email Friday that "Jimmy's social media account was hacked."

The backup quarterback also posted to Facebook to assure fans that his Instagram was hacked and the post was deleted. Oddly enough, his entire Facebook page has been taken down since then.

It's been rumored for several weeks that Garoppolo will be traded.

