Jobs make a 'come back' in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Many Mainers are still struggling to find work after recent mill closures in the State. But residents in the city of Belfast say they could have some good news.

According to Mayor Walter Ash, Belfast has been on an economic rise for the last 10 to 15 years.

But he sympathizes with towns across Maine that were hit hard by the collapse of several paper mills.

Many laid off workers are having a hard finding another job, let alone find one that paid as well.

Mayor Ash says Belfast's story is the opposite.



“There's jobs everywhere, all you got to do is want to work,” he said.



He said several companies in the area want to continue to expand, but do not have the people to do so. Now they're offering applications to residents outside of Belfast, and some say long commutes to work has become the “norm.”



“My husband works in Rockland and he has people that travel as far as Winterport,” said Breanna Bebb, executive director of Our Town Belfast.



Bebb said she does not see why people would not jump at the opportunity.

From driving trucks to working in the health field, she said several employers are willing to pay well above minimum wage.

But help wanted signs are still hanging in windows.



Mayor Ash says that is because many of the jobs require training which might scare job seekers. However, he said that should not be what stops people from applying.

Many employers offer the training once you get the job.



“I think that's the key to making it all work,” said Ash.



In the end, said Ash, it is all about taking the initiative.

“The people that say there's no jobs are the people that really don't want to work,” he said.” There's jobs out there, might not be the one you want but take a job and get in on the workforce. It'll be good.”

The city is holding a job fair on March 7th at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center to help get the word out.

">click here.

