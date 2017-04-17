Joe Biden to deliver Colby College commencement address

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 16: 47th Vice President of the United States Joe Biden speaks on stage at the HELP USA 30th Anniversary Event at The Plaza Hotel on March 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden is planning to be in Maine next month to deliver Colby College's commencement address.



The May 21 ceremony will be held on the lawn of Miller Library, weather permitting. It is open to the public. In case of rain, tickets will be required for admission to the gymnasium in the Harold Alfond Athletic Center. The event will be simulcast and available for viewing in the field house.



College President David Greene said Biden's life of public service has been marked by his commitment to equality of opportunity, global cooperation, human health, and violence prevention - all in a spirit of acceptance and bipartisanship.



Biden served with Democratic President Barack Obama and is a former U.S. senator from Delaware.

