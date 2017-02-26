WLBZ
Several people in Portland apartment complex taken into custody

WCSH 8:00 PM. EST February 26, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Portland Police say several individuals are in custody after a "violent crime" Saturday night.

According to the department, they executed a search warrant at 102 Wellesley Estates Sunday morning as a result. The Special Reaction Team and a negotiation team also responded.

The subjects initially refused to cooperate, they say. No injuries were reported. They were eventually taken into custody with South Portland Detectives.

Witnesses say police were on scene as early as 8 am Sunday morning. NEWS CENTER's Kristina Rex reports at least two people were taken into custody.

This story is developing.

