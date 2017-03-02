Judge blocks firm from selling, razing ex-paper mill site

Press Herald File Photo/Gordon Chibroski (Photo: Press Herald File Photo/Gordon Chibroski)

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has temporarily barred a company from selling the former site of the Great Northern Paper mill in East Millinocket and restricted ongoing demolition at the property.



EMEP hopes to build a biofuel refinery on the site currently owned by North American Recovery Management, which bought the shuttered mill and associated real estate a year ago.



The Portland Press Herald reports a federal judge in Portland approved an order that says North American Recovery Management is ignoring a deal to sell the property to EMEP and is preparing to accept new offers.



EMEP says demolition work threatens some of the buildings it hopes to use.

