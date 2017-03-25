'Just like the ancient Greeks' - Maine students get their drama on

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - When people usually hear about a state competition, they might think of basketball or skiing. But Saturday the focus was on the arts.

The Maine Drama Festival is held every year in March. It’s a way of promoting interest in theater to Maine high school students.

“3000 students, at the regional level, get together and they compete. Just like the ancient Greeks,” said Dede Waite, the theater director at Falmouth High School.

Class A high schools competed in Falmouth, while Class B students competed in Yarmouth.

“The Maine Drama Festival is a great opportunity for theater kids to meet other theater kids. To engage. To support their peers,” said Tom Heath, the Maine Principal’s Association Sites Coordinator.

Not only do organizers feel this a great learning opportunity for students, but it creates a community of people that support one another for years to come, even after graduation.

“If you've never been to a festival, it's something that's really hard to explain, but once you've been to a festival, it's something that keeps you coming back for more,” said Heath.

Many A-list celebrities have emerged from Maine. It's possible the next Patrick Dempsey or Anna Kendrick acted in one of their earliest performances at the festival.



Copyright 2017 WCSH