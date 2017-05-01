'Just say yes!' Proposal at Fenway goes terribly wrong

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- A marriage proposal at Sunday night's Red Sox game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park will be unforgettable for both involved, but for the wrong reason.
A man proposed to his (ex..?) girlfriend, as many people do during Red Sox games, in front of thousands on the jumbotron. But fans who were at the game tweeted a play-by-play of what happened next.
The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned.— Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017
I'm like 90 percent sure I saw a proposal refusal at the Red Sox game.— steve robertson (@robstevertson) May 1, 2017
A video board proposal just happened at Fenway— Corey Thiele (@coreythiele) May 1, 2017
...and she said no...
After the crowd realized the man couldn't put a ring on it, a "she said no" chant erupted.
Girl just said "no" it seems on engagement Jumbotron segment at Fenway Park. Crowd chanting "she said no".— Ricky Engelberg (@rje7) May 1, 2017
Then they tried to help a guy out with a "just say yes!" chant.
Fenway failed proposal aftermath. If a crowd chanted "just say yes" to me I'm saying yes 10 times out of 10. pic.twitter.com/tMB4kVBFlc— Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) May 1, 2017
The cameraman is seen in the video, unsure of what to do next. All he could do was turn around and look away.
The Boston Globe reports the couple was led out of the park by a Fenway employee.
