'Just say yes!' Proposal at Fenway goes terribly wrong

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 9:09 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS CENTER) -- A marriage proposal at Sunday night's Red Sox game against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park will be unforgettable for both involved, but for the wrong reason.

A man proposed to his (ex..?) girlfriend, as many people do during Red Sox games, in front of thousands on the jumbotron. But fans who were at the game tweeted a play-by-play of what happened next.

After the crowd realized the man couldn't put a ring on it, a "she said no" chant erupted.

Then they tried to help a guy out with a "just say yes!" chant.

The cameraman is seen in the video, unsure of what to do next. All he could do was turn around and look away.

The Boston Globe reports the couple was led out of the park by a Fenway employee.

