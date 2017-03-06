Justice dismisses sex assault charges against Augusta man

NEWS CENTER Peacock (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine judge has dismissed sexual assault charges against an Augusta man who spent more than three years in prison before his convictions were overturned.



The Kennebec Journal reports Justice William Stokes ordered the dismissal of unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching charges against 41-year-old Jonathan Carey last week.



The state did not object to defense attorney Robert Sandy's motion for a dismissal on the grounds that Carey could not exercise his constitutional right to confront and question the person identified as the victim.



Stokes wrote in his decision that the girl "tragically, is not available to testify again." She died in a car accident in 2014.



Carey's conviction was vacated in August 2015 after Justice Nancy Mills found that he wasn't represented adequately during his initial trial.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.