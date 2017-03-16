Juvenile charged in Farmington, N.H., shooting

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

FARMINGTON, N.H. (NEWS CENTER) — The New Hampshire attorney general's office has charged a juvenile in connection with a double shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Farmington, New Hampshire.

Police found a man and woman inside with apparent gunshot wounds. The juvenile was arraigned Wednesday morning on second-degree and attempted murder charges.

According to the attorney general's office, shortly after noon police received a 911 call from a resident. When they arrived at a home located on Oakwood Road in a rural subdivision, they found one man dead and a woman who was injured.

Police said a man and woman had been shot. The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was injured. She was treated at the hospital and is expected to survive.

Members of the State Police Major Crimes Unit on Thursday collected evidence from the home. Investigators did not identify the connection between the suspect, but a teenager who lives nearby told reporters that the suspect is male teen who lived with his mother and her boyfriend.

One neighbor told NEWS CENTER off camera that the shooting victim had moved to this area not too long ago after getting a new job, but the people who lived in this home kept to themselves.

An autopsy on the male victim is still pending.

The attorney general's office plans to file a motion to try to certify the teen as an adult.

Copyright 2017 WCSH