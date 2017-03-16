Juvenile charged with murder, attempted murder in NH

(NH) A juvenile has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Farmington, NH., according to police.

New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph A. Foster, said the juvenile is charged with second-degree murder for killing a man and attempting to murder a woman.

At approximately 12:06 p.m. on March 15, 2017, Farmington police officers responding to a 911 call from a home in Farmington. At the home, they discovered two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female was injured. She was taken to a hospital and treated for her wounds. She is expected to survive, said Foster.

No other details will be available since the perpetrator is a juvenile, according to police. An autopsy will be performed on the male victim to confirm his cause and matter of death. The identity of the adults is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

