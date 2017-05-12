Katahdin monument public comment period opens, supporters speak in Bangor

BANGOR, MAINE - A day after the 60-day public comment period opened for the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument review, supporters of the designation are speaking out.

Friday community and business leaders from the Katahdin region held a news conference at Epic Sports in Bangor.

They suggested that the monument has tremendous support from voters in Maine, citing a 2016 poll given by Critical Insights.

The monument has recently been the topic of debate, with people like Governor LePage opposing it.

To find leave your own comment visit this link.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV