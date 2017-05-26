Katahdin woods and waters officially opens for summer

MILLINOCKET, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Katahdin National Woods and Waters monument has officially opened for the summer, but rainy weather could put a damper on things. However, some people in the region are still gearing up for an anticipated busy season.

As the president of the New England Outdoor Center, Matthew Polstein’s business relies heavily on tourists.

“I think one of the things people forget when they think of numbers and how they impact businesses in this area is that the level is that the level of business we do now is so small that if you add 15 or 20 people in our restaurant every night that’s an appreciable growth in our business,” he said.

Over the last few years, business has had its ups and downs. But now that the Woods and Waters Monument is officially opened, he thinks revenue will boom.

“In fact we know it,” he said. “We’re seeing it in June where we have a room to book additional people.”

Since the monument was designated last fall, he said his restaurant service has seen a 33 percent increase, so he has renovated parts of the space to attract and accommodate even more tourists.

“We’re excited about that and we have a lot of room in the restaurant to feed people good meals,” he said.

Despite the dreary forecast, employees think it will still be a busy long weekend.

“So far it’s been a rainy spring but I know there is still a lot of interest going on about it and people still want to get up here,” said Ryan Meader, a river guide.

Since every cabin has been booked, it appears he could be right and Polstein agrees.

“Our growth and demand this year exceeds anything we’ve seen in the past,” he said.

