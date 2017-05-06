Keeping an eye on flooding

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – On Saturday, members of the Maine Emergency management Agency said they are keeping an eye on rising water levels and the inconvenience they could have throughout the state.

The areas of biggest concern are the Androscoggin, Kennebeck and Aroostook Rivers, as they are all at or above flooding levels.

Although no roads have been closed yet, if the rain continues to fall steadily, MEMA's spokesperson said that could quickly change.

“It probably won't get to the point where we need to activate the emergency operations center, but that is always an option,” said Susan Faloon. “And then we would start looking at shelters and those kinds of things but we're not expecting significant flooding like that.”

Faloon discourages people from driving through any flooded areas, no matter how low the levels may appear.

