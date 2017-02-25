Keeping time at the tourney for 37 years

Dave Arey, the man who has kept time at Portland tournament basketball games for 37 years.

Maine's annual basketball tournament showcases dedication to a sport. There's often just as much, (if not more) dedication off the court as on.

Take Dave Arey for example.

Dave has kept time for every single tournament basketball game in Portland since 1980.

That's thousands of games and includes one year where he battled pneumonia but still made every game anyway.

Dave says he loves basketball a lot but funny enough, it's not his favorite sport.

“It is not my favorite sport,” he told NEWS CENTER. “My favorite sport is baseball. I umpired baseball in the area for 34 years and I do this on the side because I enjoy watching basketball.”

Dave says the biggest change in the game in 37 years is speed.

He thinks players are able to move the basketball up and down the court a lot faster now than decades ago.

