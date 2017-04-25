(Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Jail)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A 43-year-old Kennebunk man has been charged by Westbrook police with one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

Jeremy R. Link was arrested on Saturday. He was in the Cumberland County Superior Court Monday afternoon.

The District Attorney said the father of a 14-year-old girl who took gymnastics at Elite All Stars of Maine in Westbrook was looking for his daughter, when he walked in on Link sexually abusing the young girl.

According to his Facebook page, Link is a tumbling coach at Elite All Stars of Maine in Westbrook.

Judge Lance Walker set bail at $15,000 cash or $100,000 surety and ordered Link will have no contact with anyone under 16.

