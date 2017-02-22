Kennebunk PD's last Crown Vic sent 'out to pasture'

(Photo: Kennebunk PD)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It was a sad day Wednesday at the Kennebunk Police Department.

The very last Ford Crown Victoria – once the standard for police cruisers across the country – left the department's lot on the back of a tow truck flatbed, "ready to go out to pasture."

Officer Tucci, according to a post on Kennebunk PD's Facebook page, "fought back tears" as he his trusty vehicle left the yard, all while police "swear they heard a bugler playing 'Taps' in the distance."

The loyal, 2011 four-door sedan known as "Grey Ghost" has hung up her keys, but will forever be remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the department asks that baked goods may be accepted for Officer Tucci.

