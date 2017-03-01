Kicking off Ash Wednesday with hot cross buns

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Many Christians are marking the beginning of the Lenten season by observing Ash Wednesday.

During this time, many Mainers enjoy traditional hot cross buns.

Bakers at Frank's Bake Shop & Catering in Bangor spent Wednesday morning making hot cross buns for the observance.

More than 50 dozen hot cross buns were expected to be sold between Ash Wednesday and the Saturday before Easter.

Hot cross buns are a little different than normal buns: spices and raisins are added to the dough. Apple tart is also glazed on top along with butter cream frosting.

