Kids in Maine get excited about science

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Science Festival in Bangor celebrates science and technology and it is going strong in its third year as it encourages kids to find their "inner scientist."

Kids these days with all their technology… except this time their parents are on board.



Kurt Smith knows how much his three-year-old daughter Cloe loves to build things. By bringing her to Saturday’s festival, he hopes to keep that passion burning.

“I think it's good for them to explore their imagination,” especially for girls he said.



According to the National Girls Collaborative Project, women make up only 29 percent of the science and engineering work force.

Smith said this festival is the perfect chance to break through the glass ceiling.



“It's really important to get them interested in science so I've always tried to advocate for my daughter to get her interested in those kinds of things,” said Smith.



And he is starting her young but experts say it is never too early to jump in.



“They're naturally inquisitive, we need to capitalize on that, feed it, let them build things, and let them know you can do this and start learning and loving it now,” said Kirsten Hibbard, site director at the Challenger Learning Center.



And that is exactly how thirteen-year-old Violet Wise feels…



“One of my favorite subjects is science,” she said.



Although she said researching and calculating can be difficult, this festival is a great example of how fun science can be.



And what better way to fall in love with science than by getting some free hands on experience.

