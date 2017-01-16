Kids voices aim for peace at 'Youth & Nonviolence Workshop'

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Dozens of kids gathered at the Maine Discovery Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for an event on diversity and nonviolence.

The Youth and Nonviolence Workshops were taught by kids to kids. They addressed some hot button topics from race and gender identity to climate change.

"I feel like youth feel very deeply, they feel the injustice very deeply, so we work really hard against it.” Margo Roberts said.

Roberts joined peers from Bangor High School Women's Interest Group to discuss women’s rights, but she said it was part of a much larger conversation.

"I think it's really important to have groups from all spheres of social justice come together to discuss the issues,” she said.

Following an election year that many claim has caused greater divisiveness, leaders at today’s event hope the discussions spark change.

“The message of today is definitely togetherness, and to bring people together and know that there is peace,” Marquis Murray, a student at Penobscot Job Corps said.

Murray shared his story of homelessness, hoping it would enlighten others

"What I'm trying to teach people today is that you're not alone,” Murray said.

The was in conjunction with Peace and Justice Center of Eastern Maine and at least a dozen other area groups.

Those in attendance felt that it was a chance to bring youth from all backgrounds to come together and give one another a voice.

"Change begins with the youth,” Roberts said.

