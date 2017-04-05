'Kill the Muslim' written on poster at USM

A sample of a poster that had anti-muslim graffiti written on it on Monday at USM.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — For the second time in less than six months, the University of Southern Maine is investigating anti-muslim graffiti found on its campus.

Last fall, an anti-Muslim slogan used by alt-right groups was found in a student government office.

On Tuesday, the words "kill the Muslim" were found on a poster in a classroom.

USM still doesn't know who wrote the graffiti.

The university also isn't sure if it was written by a student or someone who went into one of its buildings.

Faculty and students met to discuss the situation in the school’s multicultural center on Wednesday.

They talked about ways to educate students about respecting different faiths and ethnicities.

School officials say the person who wrote the graffiti put it on a poster that explains what to do in an active shooter scenario.

The writing was placed above one of the characters on the poster.

Both students and school administrators are very upset more graffiti was found.

“I at least want people to know that's not okay,” said freshman, Mazin Ahmed. “ I want a large group of people, the whole community to stand up and tell that person it's not okay.”

USM administration is trying to find more ways to prevent future similar incidents but says there’s only so much that can be done.

“While we can't necessarily control everything that happens, we can control how we respond to these incidents,” said the school’s executive director of public affairs, Bob Stein. “[We will take it as seriously as one possibly could and try everything we can to find out who did it.”

USM is asking anyone with information to contact school administration.

