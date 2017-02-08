King; Collins react to Senator Warren rebuke

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) - The U.S.Senate confirmed Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General this evening on a 52-47 vote.

He was approved despite fierce opposition from Democrats, who held the Senate open for 55 hours in protest of both Betsy DeVos and Jeff Sessions as nominees.

Tensions boiled over Tuesday night, when Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was rebuked while reading a 1986 speech by Coretta Scott King.



That speech was written when Jeff Sessions was nominated as a federal judge 30 years ago.



Some Republican senators voted to rebuke Warren, saying that the words in the speech were in violation of a little-used rule that prohibits senators from attacking one another on the Senate floor.



Wednesday, NEWS CENTER asked Senator Angus King whether he thinks silencing Senator Warren was the right call.

"If it was designed to silence her, I don't think it worked," said King. "Senator Sessions is a senator, it's true, but he's also a nominee. It's not like this was some kind of disparaging remark made in a debate with Senator Sessions. He's the nominee. My problem is, I consider it a case of selective enforcement, and I thought it was inappropriate."

Maine Senator Susan Collins voted to uphold the rule and silence Warren with her fellow Republicans.

Today, she defended that move.



Her spokesperson tells the Portland Press Herald that "on the Senate floor there are rules which govern debate and procedure and it is important for all Senators to follow those rules."



However this morning, three male senators read that same letter from Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor in solidarity with Warren - and none of them were stopped.

Copyright 2017 WCSH