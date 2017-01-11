King pushes back against Obamacare repeal

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP and NEWS CENTER) - The Republican-controlled Senate has taken one of the first steps toward dismantling Pres. Barack Obama's health care law.

In a nearly partly-line vote of 51-48, lawmakers approved a nonbinding GOP-backed budget measure that makes it easier for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) raised a dissenting voice, saying:

“The Senate has made a serious mistake tonight. The repeal of the Affordable Care Act, without a credible replacement, will have disastrous consequences for tens of thousands of people in Maine and millions more across the country. Not only will it strip more than 75,000 Mainers of their health insurance – some of whom were never able to afford it before or whom were denied it because of a pre-existing condition – but it will also substantially harm rural hospitals across the state, making health care that much harder to get. It doesn’t make any sense, and I’m deeply concerned that it will jeopardize people’s lives. I will continue to look for every opportunity to fight this bad bill, and I also continue to hope that my colleagues will abandon this misguided push and, instead, put politics aside and work together to fix the law.”

The House plans to vote on the measure Friday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.