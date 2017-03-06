King Statement on New Travel Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS CENTER) – U.S. Senator Angus King (I-Maine), a member of the Senate Armed Services and Intelligence Committees, released the following statement Monday in response to President Trump’s new travel ban:

“President Trump’s original travel ban was a serious policy mistake and legally questionable – and that he needed to issue a new, revised ban only underscores that fact.

“A deliberate strategy of ISIS and other extremist groups is to create a divide between America and the Muslim world in order to drive Muslims towards their brand of extremist violence and terrorism. Unfortunately, the President’s travel ban, even with its revisions, continues to risk playing into that strategy, which I believe will result in the weakening of our national security – not the strengthening of it, as the President intended.

“Rather than sow divisions that will pose dangers to national security, and punish innocent families seeking refuge from violence, the President should work to improve counterterrorism partnerships with the Muslim world and also work with Congress to further strengthen entry and exit procedures, like the visa waiver program, which I continue to believe represents a serious security vulnerability.”

