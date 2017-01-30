Ku Klux Klan fliers distributed in Augusta neighborhood

Kennebec Journal (Photo: Courtesy: Kennebec Journal)

AUGUSTA, Maine (Kennebec Journal) — Ku Klux Klan fliers purporting to be for a “neighborhood watch” were found in driveways and on building porches on several streets of an Augusta neighborhood Monday morning.

Police Chief Robert Gregoire said residents of several streets, including multiple side streets off Townsend Road, as well as Washington Street and Northern Avenue, reported finding the fliers.

