Last day for moose hunting lottery

(NEWS CENTER) -- Moose hunters, Monday is the last day to apply for the permit lottery. To help make things fair, hunters get bonus points for every year since 1998 that they've applied to the lottery, but haven't been selected.

Those bonus points help increase the chance to win a permit in the lottery.

You can apply online at mefishwildlife.com. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Monday, and the permit drawing is this June.

