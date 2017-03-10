Lawmakers divided over fence proposal

PROSPECT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Penobscot Narrows Bridge which connects Verona Island to Prospect, has become a place where people in crisis are choosing to jump to their death. Lawmakers are calling to do something about that.

Everyday Representative Karl Ward drives over the Penobscot Narrows Bridge to get to work. His commute never gets old.



“It's a beautiful structure,” he said. “I remember thinking this is so much more beautiful and bigger and it’s lit up for much of the night.”



But it is also a place of desperation for those looking to end their lives.

In the last 10 years, nearly half a dozen people have jumped to their death from the bridge.



“Every time that it happens,” said Ward, “I can only imagine what must be going through somebody's mind.”



The Department of transportation installed emergency telephones on the bridge that automatically transfer a person in crisis to the national suicide prevention hotline.

However, Ward said that is just not effective enough, so he is proposing a bill to install tall fences.



“Someone would have to be very determined to overcome that,” he said.



It is not the first time this proposal has been brought up.

Three years ago, lawmakers introduced the same bill but it ultimately failed in committee.

Some lawmakers say the cost was just too high.



“It needs to be cost effective and effective,” said Representative James Gillway.

He said the bridge could cost up to one million dollars.

It would also have to undergo maintenance every 4 years at a cost of another 350,000 dollars.

Drones could cut the cost but not solve all the problems.



“Creating barrier here doesn't create a barrier at every location where there's a place to jump,” said Gillway.



The hope is that perhaps a fence could buy a person some time to reconsider.

Representative Ward said he will continue to research costs and effectiveness of a fence before presenting the bill to other lawmakers soon.

