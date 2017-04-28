Lawmakers look for answers to addiction

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — As families and communities continue to mourn over opioid drug overdoses, Maine legislators are hoping to find more ways to fight the drug epidemic.

Legislators on Friday heard details of 11 proposals for expanding or improving drug treatment, and to reduce the terrible number of overdose deaths.

Among those bills heard by the Health & Human Services Committee is one promoted by Maine Health, which would provide additional funding of $6.7 million per year to help people without insurance get intensive treatment for their addiction.

Maine DHHS announced a similar treatment program for the uninsured early this year, and that program is now getting started. Because of that, DHHS is opposing the Maine Health proposal.

"I think we believe that we already have the provisions in place and if the legislature wants to direct additional funding it should be to the initiatives the opioid health homes already in existence," said Stefanie Nadeau, director of the DHHS Medicaid program.

Maine Health VP Katie Harris told NEWS CENTER that lack of health insurance is a major obstacle to many addicts seeking treatment, and that expanding coverage to more of those uninsured would make a major difference.

"We believe we'd be able to serve 1,000 new patients a year with $6.7 million per year," Harris said. "That's based on the average cost of treatment for patients in the first year which is $6,700."

That bill would not be exclusively for Maine Health, and Harris said the money would be available to patients and treatment programs statewide.

Both Maine Health and DHHS agree the key to successful treatment is the use of appropriate medication, such as Suboxone, combined with intensive counseling and therapy to overcome the addiction.

Committee members will decide on the proposal in the coming weeks.

