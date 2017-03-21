Lawmakers want to know how NOAA will address scallop scuffle

The state’s lucrative scallop fishery is suffering from a paucity of moorings that makes it difficult for Downeast scallopers to do their work. They’re concerned catch could suffer as a result. (Photo: AP via Portland Press Herald)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Two lawmakers from Maine want to know what the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is doing to address trouble in the Atlantic scallop fishing industry.



U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, and U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, say NOAA should work to ensure sustainability in the high-value fishery.



A disagreement over the right to fish for the scallops has recently pitted small boats against big boats in the northern Gulf of Maine, a key fishing area. The federal government maintains different rules for the small- and big-boat fisheries, though they work some common areas.



Pingree and King say they've heard concerns that the scallops are being overfished. They sent a letter to NOAA saying they're concerned that an emergency action doesn't seem to be on the table.

