Left on red: A possibility for Mainers

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- While most Mainers are familiar with most traffic laws, you're probably unaware that the state is considering a new proposal that would allow drivers to make a left turn at a red light after stopping.

The proposed bill would be a complete overhaul of the current state driving laws, which, allow drivers to legally make right turns at red lights unless “do not turn on red” is indicated. “This bill allows a motorists to make a left turn at a red light after stopping if not prohibited by a sign such as "NO LEFT TURN ON RED" or "NO TURN ON RED" and the operator yields the right-of-way to pedestrians on a crosswalk and to any vehicle having a green signal at the intersection.,” Maine Legislature proposes.

The proposal does have some limitations: "An act to allow a motorist to make a left turn at a red light under certain conditions.”

A. The proximity to that light of schools, fire stations, residences or institutions for the blind

B. The number of pedestrians using the intersection

C. C. The complexity of the intersection.

