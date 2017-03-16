Legislators set to consider wide range of firearms bills

(Photo: TSA)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine lawmakers are preparing for a day full of hearings on gun legislation that includes a bill to prohibit the creation of a registry of firearms owners.



The Legislature's Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee on Friday will consider bills sponsored by Republicans and Democrats with ideas ranging from lowering the age requirement for a concealed handgun, to requiring gun locks with every new firearm purchase.



One Democratic legislator's bill would allow municipalities to ban guns at voting booths.



A Republican's bill would remove the requirement that a person carrying a concealed handgun without a permit must tell an officer so.



Last year, Mainers rejected a ballot referendum that would have required background checks for private gun sales and transfers.

