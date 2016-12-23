LePage administration says it has site in Bangor for new secure psych center

Paul LePage (Photo: Custom)

AUGUSTA, Maine (PRESS HERALD) -- A spokesman for Gov. Paul LePage confirmed Friday that his administration has identified a site in Bangor for a new secure psychiatric facility for forensic patients in state custody that no longer need hospital-level care.

LePage and Democratic lawmakers have been in an ongoing dispute over a proposal to add a new $3.5 million, 21-bed facility to the state’s Riverview Psychiatric Center campus. Democrats on the Legislature’s Legislative Council have twice blocked the project under a provision in state law that requires the council to approve new construction on state property in the Capitol Area in Augusta.

