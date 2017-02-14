Rep. Ryan Tipping (D-Orono)

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor LePage is calling for the resignation of the House chairman of the taxation committee because he accepted $9,000 to serve as a consultant on a referendum.

Representative Ryan Tipping is a democrat from Orono. LePage said on WVOM Tuesday that Tipping should resign for receiving payments by Citizens who Support Maine’s Public Schools to work on the ballot campaign that added a 3 percent surcharge on households earning over $200,000 a year.

Gov. LePage has opposed the referendum and proposed undoing the surcharge in his two-year budget.

“That's the kind of corruption I have been after for years and years and years,” said LePage.

“Some people say it’s not corruption, it's just business as usual but I call that the uttermost corruption. You're turning your back on the constituents your supposed serve and like everyone else, he has constituent that is struggling on fixed income and he is enriching himself with the Teacher's Union. Shame on him,” said LePage on the Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning.

Phil Bartlett is the Chair of the Maine Democratic Party and responded to the Governor's comments saying,

"Sadly, Governor LePage has a long track record of baseless attacks against his political opponents. Rather than debate policy with civility, the governor time and again has chosen the low road."

The Maine Republican Party wants Tipping to recuse himself from voting on any legislation that would change the new tax law.



