(Photo: via Morning Sentinel)

Gov. Paul LePage granted a pardon Thursday to a Winslow dog after a court ordered it to be euthanized following a deadly attack on a canine last year.

» READ THE FULL STORY AT CENTRALMAINE.COM

Dakota, a 4-year-old Huskie, was ordered euthanized by Augusta District Court this winter after escaping confinement due to her previous aggressive behavior.

Copyright 2017 Morning Sentinel