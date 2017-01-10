(Photo: Schmidt, Conner)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Governor Paul LePage asks republican lawmakers to "fix bayonets" and battle for his final two-year budget proposal.

"I am going to ask the republicans for once in their lives to fix bayonets and let's get to battle, we can win this, the Maine people want it."

Governor Lepage submitted the state's budget late last week but made his first comments about it Tuesday morning during an interview on conservative talk radio W-V-O-M.

He said he wants Republicans to support his efforts to broaden the sales tax, dial back the income tax, tighten health care coverage for low-income Mainers and overhaul education.

LePage said he doesn't have to be bound by a June 2017 deadline for passing the budget, despite a contrary opinion from Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills. He said the state could run on a continuing resolution like the federal government.

The governor also said he'll hit the road to get Mainers to demand that their representatives pass his budget.

"I am so sick and tired of listening to democrats in the state of Maine saying there are tax breaks for the rich," he said. "Unless you are on welfare in Maine they consider you rich, and if anybody should be considered rich its New Hampshire because all the wealthy people have moved there"

