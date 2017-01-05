LePage says 2 companies, 400 jobs poised to leave Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (Portland Press Herald/Scott Thistle) — Two Maine companies employing about 400 people may be poised to close their doors because of high energy costs, Maine Gov. Paul LePage said Thursday during a radio show appearance.

READ THE FULL STORY AT PRESSHERALD.COM

“I’m not going to give you the names because we are just starting the conversation but yesterday we got two calls,” LePage said. “We are talking roughly 400 people who may lose their jobs because of closures.”

Copyright 2016 Portland Press Herald