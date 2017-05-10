LePage seeks developers for psychiatric center

Portland Press Herald

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Governor Paul LePage is reportedly looking for developers to build a new psychiatric center in Bangor.

He says he wants to build his new facility my March of 2019, without lawmakers permission.

The center was originally supposed to be built in Augusta, near the Riverview Psychiatric Center, but LePage needed lawmaker approval to build it there. He didn't get the go ahead, so he decided to move the location to Bangor.

The facility would house people who have been through the judicial system, but the courts have ruled they aren't responsible because of a mental illness.

LePage says it would give care to people who no longer need hospital treatment, and free up bed space at Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

