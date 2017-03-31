LePage vetoes bill urges state to comply with ID standards

(Photo: PRESS HERALD)

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Republican Gov. Paul LePage has vetoed a bill to help veterans access health care by issuing passport cards.



A 2007 law bars Maine from complying with federal ID standards, like using facial recognition technology.



The federal government last year denied a waiver to give Maine more time to comply.



Now, Maine veterans can only access clinics on the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard with Maine-issued driver's licenses and the latest veteran's health card.



But bill sponsor Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a veteran, said he hasn't been issued the latest heath ID.



LePage said groups shouldn't get carve-outs and urged legislators to pass a bill requiring compliance with federal ID standards.



Golden said veterans shouldn't have to wait for new driver's licenses, which could take months.



Lawmakers can override LePage's veto.

3/31/2017 11:52:44 AM (GMT -4:00)

