LePage's bill would preempt local pesticide control

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — There will be a public hearing Monday on a bill introduced by Governor Paul LePage that would stop towns and cities from regulating the sale and use of pesticides.

If passed, the bill LD 1505, An Act To Create Consistency in the Regulation of Pesticides, would overturn at least 27 policies around the state on pesticides.

The bill claims many federal and state governments aren't protecting the public from harmful pesticides. A hearing on the bill starts Monday at 10 a.m. at the Cross Office building in Augusta.

