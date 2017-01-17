(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Maine Democratic Party has responded to Governor LePage's harsh words for John Lewis and Chellie Pingree Tuesday morning.

“Gov. LePage’s comments reflect a profound misunderstanding of history and the crucial role that Rep. John Lewis played in the struggle for civil rights," said Phil Bartlett, head of the Maine Democratic Party. "Gov. Lepage should be calling upon President-Elect Trump to engage with leaders like Chellie Pingree and John Lewis rather than ratcheting up the rhetoric against those willing to stand up for their belief."

In a WVOM radio interview, Gov. LePage said John Lewis "ought to look at history." He also said Chellie Pingree should resign if she forgoes the Trump inauguration on Friday.

