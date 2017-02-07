Less snow on the road makes you more likely to crash, according to study

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to a study done by the University of Maine, accidents are more likely to happen when there is less than four inches of snow on the ground, the most happening when there is less than two inches.

The study was done in 2010, but experts say those numbers are still very accurate. Experts also say 1-4 inches of snow may appear safe to drivers, which means more people hit the roads -- ultimately resulting in more chances for accidents. A lot of times this is because there are more drivers on the road that are maintaining their speeds and not realizing the roads are freezing and becoming more slippery.

The number decreases after four inches -- most likely because the number of people on the road is going to go down as the snowbanks rise.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ