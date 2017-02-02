Auburn apartment fire injures two people

AUBURN,Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Two people who were hurt in a fire in Auburn are expected to recover from their injuries, according to firefighters.
The department was alerted to the fire at an apartment building on Court Street around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters said two people from the building went to the hospital. One was treated for burns and the other for smoke inhalation.
