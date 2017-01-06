WLBZ
Auburn Police enlist local help for finding thief

NEWS CENTER and Kyle Walton , WCSH 10:30 AM. EST January 06, 2017

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Auburn Police are searching for a local thief described as "Game Zone Grabber."

In late December, a man stole some items from the Game Zone in Auburn. The store is self-described as "We bring games and gamers together in one social, casual retail space," on their Facebook page.

Male suspect has been described as wearing a 'Hoyt Racing" baseball cap and camo jacket.

Those with information are asked to contact Officer Avery of Auburn Police Department.

 

 

 

