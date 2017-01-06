Auburn Police enlist local help for finding thief

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Auburn Police are searching for a local thief described as "Game Zone Grabber."
In late December, a man stole some items from the Game Zone in Auburn. The store is self-described as "We bring games and gamers together in one social, casual retail space," on their Facebook page.
Male suspect has been described as wearing a 'Hoyt Racing" baseball cap and camo jacket.
Those with information are asked to contact Officer Avery of Auburn Police Department.
Copyright 2016 WCSH
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs