Drive-by shooting in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Lewiston said Tuesday night they are investigating a drive-by shooting on Green Street.

No one was hurt in the shooting, according to a public information officer, but police were searching for a white SUV, described by witnesses to the shooting.

The police spokesperson said it appears the target was a second floor apartment at 22 Green Street. They said they do not yet know what motivated the shooting.

