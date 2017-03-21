Drive-by shooting in Lewiston under investigation

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Lewiston said Tuesday night they are investigating a drive-by shooting on Green Street.
No one was hurt in the shooting, according to a public information officer, but police were searching for a white SUV, described by witnesses to the shooting.
The police spokesperson said it appears the target was a second floor apartment at 22 Green Street. They said they do not yet know what motivated the shooting.
