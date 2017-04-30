Lewiston police cordon off motel for standoff

Hours rolled by on Sunday as a standoff continued to unfold at the Motel 6 on Pleasant Street in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Roadblocks and police cars are keeping the public a safe distance away from a standoff at a motel in Lewiston.

The standoff began Sunday morning at the Motel 6 on Pleasant Street and extended for hours into the afternoon.

The road in front of the motel is closed between Alfred Plourde Parkway and Lisbon Street.

Police are offering little information while the operation is still ongoing. But the response outside the motel includes units from the Lewiston Police and Maine State Police. Officers could be seen suiting up in protective gear. Using a megaphone, they could be heard directing a request toward the motel for someone to pick up a telephone.

