Missing man's empty car found

Several days after the wife of 44-year-old Kevin Mitchell from Lewiston reported him missing, his abandoned car was found in Union

UNION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An empty car gave police a lead in their investigation of a missing man from Lewiston.

The wife of 44-year-old Kevin Mitchell reported him missing on Saturday. Mitchell is 6 ft. 1 in. tall and weighs 220 lbs with blue eyes and graying hair.

A call to police about a suspicious vehicle led deputies from the Knox County Sheriff's Office to find Mitchell's abandoned car on Mt. Pleasant Road in Union on Tuesday at about 9:15 p.m. Deputies said Mitchell had ties to the area from his younger days.

Maine Game Wardens brought in a search dog to help deputies look for Mitchell in the area around the car, but they were unable to find him.

Deputies said they are concerned for Mitchell's well being, and welcome any information from the public to help in their search. Investigators can be reached by calling the Knox County Sheriff's office at (207) 593-9132.

