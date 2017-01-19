Mother doesn't think 'Jayden got justice'

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- NEWS CENTER spoke to the mother of 13-year-old Jayden Cho-Sargent, who was killed in a horrific crosswalk crash in November. She is talking to us for the first time since the awful crash.

Mother Kellie Young told NEWS CENTER's Vivian Leigh that she doesn't think 'Jayden got justice.' Young didn't want to speak to us on camera, but briefly spoke to Leigh through the screen door of her Lewiston home.

Lewiston Police on Wednesday charged Laurie Young of South Paris, under Maine Motor Vehicle Statutes with a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.

Related: Civil charge filed in death of boy walking near school

Danielle Peterson witnessed the tragedy, and says she still has difficulty dealing with what she saw.

'It was literally something out of a movie. Something you don't believe could happen in real life,' said Peterson.

Peterson also said she had sympathy Young.

'I could see (Young) being consoled on a nearby stoop she was rocking back and forth merely muttering "I didn't see him I didn't see him," over and over. It was a tragedy.'

NEWS CENTER's Vivien Leigh will have more on NEWS CENTER tonight.

Copyright 2016 WCSH