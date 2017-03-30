Political push gearing up over Lewiston-Auburn merger plan

LEWISTON-AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — November may seem a long way off, but a fight over control of Maine’s second largest city and its neighboring community is already gearing up.

Voters in Lewiston and Auburn will be asked soon if they want the two cities to merge into one. A group opposing the move has already organized for the political campaign.

"Now we’re starting to get the public involved, we want to run this like any other campaign," said attorney Jim Howaniec, a former mayor of Lewiston.

Howaniec said there are strong traditions and heritage in each community and people who live in them don’t want that to change.

"People are really connected to these cities, there’s an emotional tie to them. I think we can’t underestimate that," he said.

Howaniec and other opponents don’t believe a merger will produce the kind of savings that supporters say it will.

A commission, elected by voters to look into the merger, hired an outside agency to study the pros and cons of such a move. It determined a combined city could produce savings of $23 million to $42 million over 10 years.

"We’re pushing it in the sense that we’ve concluded it would be beneficial to the community and we’ve laid out why we think it would be beneficial," said Gene Geiger, chairman of the commission. "There’s money to be saved."

Geiger said he understands the emotional ties people have to their communities, but he said something must be done about major economic issues facing the cities.

"There are always going to be people who say, 'I love the street I grew up on, the school I went to, I don’t want anything to change,'" he said. "The problem is we’re in the 21st century right now."

Opponents of the plan are holding a meeting Thursday night at the Sixth Street Congregational Church in Auburn to map out political strategy and answer questions from the public.

Supporters are expected to begin their campaign push next week.

